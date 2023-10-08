The Asian Games wrap up, with China dominating the medal count

China has traditionally been strong in the event and it was again, taking advantage of being at home in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

The Asian Games feature more competitors than next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris. About 12,500 participated, compared to about 10,500 expected in France. The games offered all the traditional Olympic sports, and also a glimpse of one sport that is previewing next year in Paris —China is reported to have spent about $30 billion to prepare Hangzhou as a grand stage to show off its economic power to its neighbors, impress the local population and promote the city.

Though China, Japan and South Korea are the powers at the Asian Games, many smaller nations and territories — 45 were represented — have a chance to win medals, which many are unable to do in the larger Olympics. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

The Asian Games wrap up, with China dominating the medal countThe Asian Games wrapped up Sunday with China dominating the medal count, followed by Japan and South Korea.

The Asian Games close in China as the hosts dominate the medal count. Nagoya, Japan, coming nextThe Asian Games closed their 16-day run at the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium with host nation China in command. These were bigger than any previous Asian Games with almost 12,500 competitors. Next year’s Paris Olympics will have about 10,500, similar to the Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the forecast for 2026 when the games move to Nagoya, Japan. China won 201 gold medals and 383 overall. The next two teams — Asian powers Japan and South Korea — had fewer overall meda

TV Shows Not Airing on Saturday Due To Coverage Of Asian GamesTV Shows Not Airing on Saturday Due To Coverage Of Asian Games

India wins gold in Asian Games cricket after rain stops play in final with AfghanistanIndia has picked up the gold medal in men’s cricket at the Asian Games after the final against Afghanistan was halted by rain. India was the higher seeded team going into the final and officials award

South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian GamesSouth Korea’s men defeated Japan 2-1 to take soccer gold at the Asian Games and also collected the much bigger prize of military exemption. All male gold-medal winners at the Games are, by South Korean law, granted exemptions from the 18 to 21 months of military that all able-bodied men must start by the time they turn 28. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in along with 21 other players in the roster will only be required to do community service. It is the third successive triumph

China expels former Bank of China chairman from Communist PartyChina's ruling Communist Party has expelled the former chairman of the state-owned Bank of China from the party, accusing him of illegal activities and taking bribes, the top anti-graft watchdog said