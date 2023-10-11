The Asian Games revealed a new divide between South Korea and the North

Gold medalist North Korea's Song Kukhyang, center, silver medalist North Korea's Jong Chunhui, left, and bronze medalist South Korea's Kim Suhyeon, right, gesture during the medal ceremony of women's 76kg group A weightlifting competition at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023.

Kang Lee Seul of the South Korean women's basketball team, who played with North Koreans as a joint team in 2018, told reporters that her former teammates and coach ignored her this year.

That message was loud and clear when members of the North Korean delegation took issue with South Korean journalists' calling them"North Korea" or"the North" in two separate press conferences. They demanded that their country be called its official name"Democratic People's Republic of Korea."to redefine the inter-Korean relationship. headtopics.com

During the Games, the North made another unusual move by referring to South Korea as"puppet" in its state media coverage of an inter-Korean women's soccer match. It has used the term before to criticize the South's relationship with the United States in political contexts, but not as often in sports.

In 2018, North Korea used its participation in the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea to arrange an inter-Korean summit, which led to a historic U.S.-North Korea summit for denuclearization negotiation later that year. headtopics.com

Read more:

NPR »

Hamas' Attack on Israel Prompts South Korea to Consider Pausing Military Agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea's defense minister said Tuesday he would push to suspend a 2018 interKorean military agreement in order to resume frontline surveillance on rival North Korea, as the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants raised concerns in South Korea about similar...

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing.

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing.

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-shik cited the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants to stress the importance of strengthening monitoring on the North. The agreement, reached during a brief per

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing.