The Art of Pumpernickel: A Delicious German Bread

Anna Painter is a trained culinary professional who has been testing, developing, and writing recipes for a decade. She was an associate editor at Food & Wine. Anna has worked on such freelance projects asRecipes published by Food & Wine are rigorously tested by the culinary professionals at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in order to empower home cooks to enjoy being in the kitchen and preparing meals they will love.

For American pumpernickel bread, like this recipe, a combination of milled wheat and rye flour is used, as is commercial yeast, producing a springy loaf with a much more open crumb. Pumpernickel bread owes its deep color to the addition of molasses and cocoa powder; it's baked for only a short time in a much hotter oven, uncovered.

In a microwave-safe bowl, warm 3/4 cup of the milk at high until warm, about 45 seconds. Sprinkle the brown sugar into the warm milk along with the yeast. Let stand at room temperature until foamy, about 5 minutes. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the yeast mixture with the molasses and the remaining 1 1/4 cups of milk. Mix at low speed until just combined. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl and continue mixing at moderately low speed until the dough begins to clean the sides of the bowl, about 6 minutes. Add the softened butter and increase the mixer speed to medium; beat until the butter is incorporated and the dough is clinging to the hook, about 6 minutes more.

Lightly butter a 10- x 5-inch loaf pan. On a lightly floured work surface, pat the dough into a 10-inch square. Roll the dough into a cylinder and pinch the seams together. Place seam-side down in the prepared loaf pan and gently push the dough to the corners of the loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes more.

Pumpernickel German Bread Culinary Recipe Home Cooking

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



foodandwine / 🏆 366. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in galleryFor a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in galleryFor a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

MTA subway art featured in new book called 'Contemporary Art Underground''Contemporary Art Underground' focuses specifically on the 103 new pieces of art completed since 2015.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

The Best Places to Buy Affordable Art Online: Shop Large Wall Art, Framed Posters and MoreShowcase your personality by shopping ET's round-up of stylish wall art.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Smells Like Teen Art: Kids’ Reaction Art to Nirvana’s Classic SingleI’d had the idea for kids’ reaction art to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for a few years. When I reconnected with old college pal Mark Brandau, an art teacher We asked young artists to create reaction art to Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.'

Source: SPIN - 🏆 258. / 63 Read more »

Preserving art in the age of blockchain: How technology is saving fragile artMerging art and technology transforms art preservation and accessibility, enabling digital and traditional art forms to coexist and thrive in an interactive landscape

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »