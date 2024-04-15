The Art of Pumpernickel: A Delicious German Bread

Anna Painter is a trained culinary professional who has been testing, developing, and writing recipes for a decade. She was an associate editor at Food & Wine. Anna has worked on such freelance projects asRecipes published by Food & Wine are rigorously tested by the culinary professionals at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in order to empower home cooks to enjoy being in the kitchen and preparing meals they will love.
For American pumpernickel bread, like this recipe, a combination of milled wheat and rye flour is used, as is commercial yeast, producing a springy loaf with a much more open crumb. Pumpernickel bread owes its deep color to the addition of molasses and cocoa powder; it's baked for only a short time in a much hotter oven, uncovered.
In a microwave-safe bowl, warm 3/4 cup of the milk at high until warm, about 45 seconds. Sprinkle the brown sugar into the warm milk along with the yeast. Let stand at room temperature until foamy, about 5 minutes. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the yeast mixture with the molasses and the remaining 1 1/4 cups of milk. Mix at low speed until just combined. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl and continue mixing at moderately low speed until the dough begins to clean the sides of the bowl, about 6 minutes. Add the softened butter and increase the mixer speed to medium; beat until the butter is incorporated and the dough is clinging to the hook, about 6 minutes more.
Lightly butter a 10- x 5-inch loaf pan. On a lightly floured work surface, pat the dough into a 10-inch square. Roll the dough into a cylinder and pinch the seams together. Place seam-side down in the prepared loaf pan and gently push the dough to the corners of the loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes more.
