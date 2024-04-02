The Art of Kintsugi: Lessons for Emotional Health

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the breakage with gold or other precious metals. I argue that we can learn a lot about our approach to emotional health from this Japanese art form. Before understanding how kintsugi can be applied to our emotional health, we must first understand the behind its application to pottery. Gold, of course, costs substantially more than clay.
Why would one repair something of lesser value—something broken, no less—with something of much greater value? The answer is that, in certain schools of Japanese thought, imperfection is viewed as character. A broken piece of pottery that has been repaired is seen as having character. The repaired fragments of pottery are telling a story—perhaps a celebration got out of hand, devastating news was learned, or news of aThe repaired breakages in the pottery, then, tell of a life lived and events experienced—much like the physical and emotional scars that we carr
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »
Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »