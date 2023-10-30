The Art Of Assembling An Industry-Recognized Leadership Team To Best Serve Consumer Brands

At its core, the theory of hiring renowned senior executive leaders in your sector to drive your technology business forward sounds simple enough, but there are keys to doing it right. I have been asked about my process in bringing on respected individuals with big titles at household name companies, in addition to technology and AI leaders from industry giants.

But when done right, deploying an industry-recognized, customer-centric leadership team can help a company become an external partner that has the potential to affect serious change where needed. The idea is to be a catalyst for change in an industry by liberating experts, allowing them to cut the red tape and find solutions that they couldn’t in previous positions. Here’s a look at how to apply the theory.

Of course, it's key to remember that when building a customer-centric leadership team, you're hiring more than just a name.

Particularly in AI, data or novel technologies for large enterprises, you’re looking for someone who can demonstrate the applicability and value rapidly to customers in their language. You need someone who enterprise customers trust to navigate and align their existing teams, ways of working and culture.

First, talented people want to work with other talented people, so growing a team of like-minded associates who want to collaborate supports a better company culture. Second, a tech company must offer top talent an environment where, from the outside, they can make changes to the industry they came from.

If your customers are faced with opportunities or challenges and are curious about technology-enabled capabilities or partners to address those opportunities, then providing them with a leadership team with a direct understanding of what they’re going through can be a huge advantage.

