The Ancient Hair-Care Ritual of Chébé

“Chébé is a gift left up in the mountain by God so it can bring down our hair to great lengths,” says Néné Izou, a member of the Bassara Arab tribe of Northern Chad. The female members of Izou’s tribe, and other nomadic women of the region, are known for their thick and lustrous hair, which often falls well below the belly button. The key to retaining their lengths? Chébé, an ancient hair-care ritual that’s been practiced by their ancestors for millennia.

In the rocky mountains of Chad’s Guéra region, a native plant with rust-hued flower buds called croton gratissimus, known as Chébé, grows in droves. From February to April, its seeds are harvested, then sun dried, winnowed, and roasted before they are blended into a silky fine powder. “Chébé powder is like a cooking recipe,” says Salwa Petersen of Chad’s Gorane (Dazagarè) tribe with a smile. “Everyone has their own way of doing i





voguemagazine » / 🏆 543. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Hair Event 2023: 50% off hair productsKamari Stewart is an Associate SEO Editor for Shop TODAY.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

The 10 Best Hair Color for Gray Hair That Looks NaturalSpecifically formulated to cover stubborn gray hair, L’Oréal Paris Excellence Creme permanent hair color tops our list. Perfect for all hair types, this creme color formula offers 100 percent gray coverage and nourishing ingredients that will make your hair look shiny and healthy.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 398. / 23,4375 Read more »

27 TikTok-Famous Hair Products That Work Magic On HairCareful, you may be accused of witchcraft after you transform your damaged hair into the healthiest locks you've ever had using the Elizavecca treatment.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »

Shoppers Say Their ‘Hair Stopped Falling Out’ After Using This Thickening $8 Biotin Hair MaskLet’s face it, we need to customize our haircare routines just as much as our skincare. We need a quality shampoo, conditioner, hair oil that targets our problem areas, and even a handy dandy hair mask that’ll heal almost everything after you use it.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 658. / 22,5 Read more »

The Best Hair Masks for Every Hair Type To Help Stop Breakage in Its TracksHair type: All types This 15x award-winning hair mask really packs a punch when it comes to providing nourishment for your curls. Its formula is chock-full of nutrients tailor-made to strengthen your hair from its roots, and protect it from further damage.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 398. / 23,4375 Read more »

32 Hair Products Reviewers With Curly And Coily Hair Swear ByIf you've got flat and/or damaged curls, these products are for you.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »