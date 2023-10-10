The Amazon antitrust lawsuit is likely to be a long and arduous journey for the FTC

File - Lina Khan, then a nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks at a hearing, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission’s long-awaited antitrust case is the agency’s most aggressive move yet to tame the market power of Amazon, a company that’s become synonymous with online shopping and fast deliveries.

Under chair Lina Khan, the agency hasn’t been shy about taking big swings against some of America’s biggest companies and testing the limits of competition law to reverse what many of her supporters see as decades of weak antitrust enforcement.

Now, her agency must prove in court both that Amazon is a monopoly and is using its dominance to prevent competition from flourishing in the marketplace. A final decision in Amazon case will likely come years down the road, assuming the lawsuit isn’t dropped under a new administration, dismissed by a judge or ends in a settlement akin to the oneDistrict of Columbia also tried to sue... headtopics.com

In the 172-page complaint filed in federal court, the government paints a picture of an institution that strong-arms sellers and exercises monopoly power in what it calls the “online superstore market” and “online marketplace services.” This isn’t the entire U.S. e-commerce sector, of which Amazon is estimated to control about 40%.

“Whichever way you look, there are companies competing with Amazon,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. Zapolsky counters that Amazon — just like any store owner that doesn’t want to promote bad deals — doesn’t highlight listings that aren’t competitively priced. He also said the services the company provides to sellers are optional.in its favor by locking in its search engine as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. headtopics.com

“Once you get to relief, it might be too little too late,” said Stucke, who currently teaches law at the University of Tennessee.

Read more:

AP »

Amazon Faces FTC in Court Over Unfair Competition ChargesThe Federal Trade Commission (FTC) initiates legal action against Amazon, alleging unfair competition practices.

Lina Khan-Led FTC and 17 U.S. States Sue Amazon Over Alleged Monopoly TacticsIn a landmark case, the FTC and 17 U.S. states, led by New York, unite to challenge Amazon's alleged monopolistic practices.

Amazon in Lina Khan's Crosshairs: The FTC's Next Big MoveThe FTC, led by Lina Khan, takes on Amazon alleging antitrust law violations.

Amazon Faces Multistate Antitrust Probe Led by FTCThe FTC, joined by a coalition of U.S. states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, sues e-commerce giant Amazon over alleged antitrust practices.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Amazon Echo devicesHarry Rabinowitz is a reporter for Select on NBC News.

Families and providers brace for loss of federal emergency childcare fundingEducation: Emerson College