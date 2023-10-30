The Amazing Evolution of Amusement

If the humor of modern great apes reflects that of the last common ancestor, ours has come a very long way.

The lives of hominids became much more varied and complex, and so their potential shortcomings multiplied. These factors, combined with language, made more frequent expressions of shared vulnerability invaluable.

I recently deliberated upon why I believe the last common ancestor (LCA) of modern great apes and humans most likely had a. To this end, I now speculate on the factors that may have made their expanded use of particular importance to our uniquely human lineage.The success of our hominid ancestors was not founded solely on morphological developments such as upright posture and increased brain size. It also relied upon an inherited, cohesive social structure that made life possible. headtopics.com

Keeping a better mental record of the increasingly complex social interplay would have been highly advantageous. Being able to read another’s true emotional state, and having them able to read yours, would have tremendous benefit.

With the most resourceful and cooperative group members actively pursuing relationships with each other, every ensuing generation would have been a bit more deserving of the nameThe first concerns the increase of vulnerability “types.” It’s a reasonable assumption the more varied, flexible, and malleable our life choices, the greater the opportunity for “detours” on the road to success. Compared to other apes, humans are less bound by strict, instinct-based behavioral programs. headtopics.com

