The alarming surge of home title theft and how to protect your property

Home sweet home is a sentiment many of us cherish. Yet, imagine brewing your morning coffee only to discover that your beloved abode isn't yours anymore. No, we're not scripting a new"Twilight Zone" episode. This scenario captures the chilling reality ofWe recently received an email that puts this into perspective.

"I'm seeing TV commercials on home title theft. Is this a real concern? Would any of your recommended services protect me from this? Thanks for your time.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTERhome title theft is like a chameleon. It's identity fraud in disguise with forged property deeds and stolen identities. Add a dishonest notary to the mix, and voilà - the deed's been done, and you're no longer the rightful owner.

It's a heinous crime that's got folks on edge, especially seniors and people with vacation homes. The latest data from therecorded a hair-raising 11,727 real estate and rental fraud victims in 2022, with losses of $350 million. headtopics.com

Also, home title insurance is a one-time payment that covers you from any losses or damages caused by defects or errors in the title of your property that existed before you bought it. It protects you from claims by previous owners, lien holders or other parties who may have a legal interest in the property.

It can alert you of any changes in property ownership, such as a forged transfer deed or a fraudulent discharge of mortgage. It also can alert you of any liens, loans or court findings that may affect your home’s title or equity. And it promises to help you stop any attempts by scammers to trick you into signing away your property or personal information.

Contact the three major credit reporting agencies and request that a fraud alert be placed on your credit file. This will make it more difficult for someone to open new accounts in your name. If there are any unauthorized accounts in your report, dispute them with each relevant bureau.Keep track of all correspondence and documents related to the theft.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Former Ohio State All-American Offensive Lineman Kurt Schumacher Dies at 70Former Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Kurt Schumacher passed away on Friday. He was 70.

Feel old yet? College sons of Kurt Warner, Josh McCown face off on SaturdayEighteen years have passed since former QBs Kurt Warner and Josh McCown were teammates on the 2005 Arizona Cardinals. Their sons face off on Saturday.

Portland business owner 'not shocked' as 911 system overwhelmed by overdoses: 'People dying in our streets'Portland business owner Kurt Hudson accused city officials of dropping the 'ball on day one' by letting down residents as crime, drugs, and homelessness continue to surge

In 'Taylor Hawkins' backyard,' the Foo Fighters power through grief at Ohana festivalSurvival has been a central theme of Dave Grohl’s career, in the wake of Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994 and Taylor Hawkins' in 2022.

Jamaal Bowman attacks ‘Nazi’ GOP as he faces Malliotakis expulsion bid over fire alarm pullBrooklyn and Staten Island Republican Nicole Malliotakis introduced a resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman as he sounded off another type of alarm Monday.