The Air Support Division of the L.A.P.D. and its Helicopter Fleet

The C. Erwin Piper Technical Center is the headquarters of the Air Support Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, which is the largest local airborne law-enforcement unit in the world. The division has seventeen helicopters in its fleet and more than ninety employees. In addition to the L.A.P.D. patrols, there are also many news helicopters in L.A.

, plus the choppers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau and of the Fire Department, and private helos ferrying the very wealthy. These other helicopters are identifiable on radar apps you can download onto your phone, but L.A.P.D. helicopters aren’t always labelled on these apps, which can make them difficult to track





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.