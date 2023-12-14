The AI Industry and the Omission of Women

The AI industry is on the verge of becoming another boys' club—we're all going to lose out if it does. Joy Buolamwini is a Rhodes scholar, Fulbright fellow, Stamps scholar, Astronaut scholar and Anita Borg Institute scholar. Her work focuses on reducing bias in AI. Credit: Wikimedia, CC BY-SA. The AI industry recently released a list of people 'behind the dawn of the modern artificial intelligence movement'—and not a single woman was named.

It came less than a week after news of a fake auto-generated woman being listed as a speaker on the agenda. Unfortunately, the omission of women from the history of STEM isn't a new phenomenon. Women have been missing from these narratives for centuries. In the wake of recent AI developments, we now have a choice: are we going to leave women out of these conversations as well—even as they continue to make massive contributions to the AI industry? Doing so risks leading us into the same fallacy that established computing itself as a 'man's world'. The reality, of course, is quite different. At the Harvard Observator





physorg_com » / 🏆 388. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah Tech University hosts event to encourage women's political leadershipUtah Tech University is hosting an event called 'The Urgency of Women’s Leadership: Discover Your Why, Discover Your Way' to provide tips and encouragement for women aspiring to be politically active and civically engaged. The event aims to support women like Barbara Lopez who want to contribute to their community and seek advice from women leaders.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Calls for Reform in Cryptocurrency Industry Following FTX CollapseThe collapse of FTX and the indictment of Sam Bankman-Fried have prompted calls for reform in the cryptocurrency industry. Linda A. Lacewell, former Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, believes that the California bill, based on New York's bitlicense regime, could provide valuable lessons.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Building Industry Association Supports Bill for Legal Protections in Neighborhood DevelopmentThe Building Industry Association (BIA) has unexpectedly supported a bill that aims to provide legal protections for neighborhood groups involved in municipal development projects. The BIA president, Gary Jonas, testified in favor of the bill during a hearing, stating that the organization changed its position after the legislation was amended to only protect registered community organizations (RCOs) involved in the city's zoning process. The amended bill has passed the committee and will now proceed to the full Council. Its purpose is to discourage strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP suits).

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Republican Senator Supports Legislation Enabling Cannabis IndustrySen. Steve Daines (R-MT) supports the SAFER Banking Act, a piece of legislation that helps the cannabis industry succeed and flourish. This support is seen as an ethical betrayal and will lead to an increase in people with an addiction to marijuana.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

TikTok Star Avani Gregg Makes a Name for Herself in the Fashion IndustryAvani Gregg, a popular TikTok star, has built her career in the fashion industry by embracing her unique style and working with clothing brands like Aerie. She has even attended the prestigious Met Gala. Despite facing criticism in her hometown of Indiana, Gregg remains true to herself and continues to inspire others with her fashion choices.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

The Gas Industry's Campaign to Promote Gas StovesNew research reveals the gas industry's calculated campaign to increase the use of gas stoves in the United States and grow its residential market.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »