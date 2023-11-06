The 718 Cayman GT4 RS: A Road Racer's Dream

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS was the greatest road racer to ever leave Zuffenhausen. Light, compact, fast, relatively uncomplicated and blessed with one of the world’s finest powertrains, it was mind-blowingly good at launch. Then slightly less inspirational : a bit too mad, too loud, too stiff to really get along with on tarmac that didn’t have a start-finish line on it.

The 'Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is designed for the best possible lap times, the damper rates in the new 718 Spyder RS have been reduced to enable the car to adapt even more effectively to different road conditions. This allows the roadster to provide the driver a confidence-inspiring level of grip on winding country roads in particular, with safe and predictable handling at all times.' It was hardly a concession as such - not least with a whole host of track adjustability still plumbed in - though perhaps an admission that the Cayman leaned a tad too heavily on the 'racer' side of the road racer equatio

