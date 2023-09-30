The 7 Best New Movies on Max in October 2023

From 'Scream' to 'Beetlejuice,' here are some recommendations to watch during spooky season. With Halloween right around the corner, it is time to revisit some horror classics. Max is prepping Scream fans for a binge-watch since the first three films of the slasher franchise will be arriving on the streaming platform on October 1st.

For those who haven't seen Scream, it follows a teenage girl named Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who is in constant fear ever since her mother was murdered and raped by a masked killer a year prior. When Sydney is home alone, she begins to receive mysterious calls and is constantly attacked by Ghostface, the mysterious identity responsible for her mother's death.

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Available on: October 1Cast: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Teyonah Parris After Moonlight won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2016, Barry Jenkins returned in 2018 with a just as impactful film. Based on James Baldwin's novel, If Beale Street Could Talk follows Tish (KiKi Layne) and Alonso (Stephan James), a young couple that grew up together in 70s Harlem and are now engaged with a baby on the way. As the two lovebirds are looking forward to their near future, Alonso is convicted for a crime he did not commit.

