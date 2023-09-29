The 7 Best New Movies and Shows on Paramount+ in October 2023

Once again, the blues a-callin' tossed salads and scrambled eggs. Grab your favorite pumpkin spice latte, snuggle up in your coziest nook, and immerse yourself in the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this October.

'Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices' Available on: October 4 | Director: Charlie LighteningCalling all Directioners! Get ready to dive deep into Louis Tomlinson's musical journey with Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices, a documentary that offers an authentic and unfiltered peek into his life and career. Unlike your typical glossy showcase—the film is a real, raw look at what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world, and it's backed by never-before-seen home videos, including behind-the-scenes footage from his One Direction days and the buzz of his 2022 World Tour.

Tomlinson's journey reflects a rollercoaster ride, moving through the highs of superstardom and grappling with personal struggles, showcasing his resilience and unshakable determination.

