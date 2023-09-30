The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Max in October 2023

From '13 Going 30' to 'It' (2017), here are some must-sees before they are no longer streaming. From It to Belfast, here are a few must-sees to remember before they leave the platform at the end of this month.
'Blue Velvet' (1986) Leaving on: October 31 | Director: David Lynch Cast: Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern
If twisted thrillers are your cup of tea, this David Lynch title is a must-see. It is wild, violent, and clever, featuring young Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini in roles they will forever be remembered for. In Blue Velvet, Jeffrey Beaumont (played by Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his hometown after his father has a stroke. One day he spots a human ear lying in a field and decides to investigate it alongside a police officer's daughter (Dern). As the two begin to connect the dots about the case, Beaumont suspects that lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Rossellini) might have something to do with the crime. Although Vallens is the primary suspect on the protagonist's radar, he slowly becomes engulfed in her obscure world.'Alpha Dog' (2006) Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Nick Cassavetes