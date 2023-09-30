The 25 Best Robert Redford Movies, Ranked

From Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to Ordinary People to All Is Lost, this is Collider's ranking of Robert Redford's greatest movies. 25 'Spy Game' (2001) One of many compelling action/thriller movies directed by Tony Scott, Spy Games is also notable for having two of the biggest stars of their respective generations in lead roles.
Those two, of course, are Robert Redford and Brad Pitt, though this was not the first time they'd worked together, as Redford had directed Pitt almost 10 years earlier (more on that later).
The narrative here can be a bit messy, with things jumping backward and forward in time throughout, though it ultimately is a film about Redford's character trying to get Pitt's character out of a Beijing prison. Along the way, there's plenty of action and espionage-related thrills, making Spy Game a scattershot but still entertaining film with two charismatic lead performances.
It's a little more grounded and not as flashy as the more modern version, but is certainly a faithful adaptation that captures the spirit of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel. It should also be said that Redford makes for a pretty great Gatsby (pun intended), perfectly capturing the character's enigmatic, charismatic, and ultimately tragic nature.