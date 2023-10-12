The 2023 Pac-12 QB class is giving us a farewell tour like no other

weeks into the college football season, it wouldn't be too difficult to rank your top Heisman Trophy contenders and find yourself only listing Pac-12 quarterbacks.

With the game on the line, and a play that was drawn up to be a pass before two receivers ran into each other, Williams made a beeline for the pylon. At first glance, there didn't look to be much room for Williams to score, but as he's done over and over throughout the past two seasons, Williams found a way.

Penix and Nix will meet in Seattle this weekend in one of the conference's highly anticipated matchups. This season, so far, has felt like an extension of their success last season. And at the forefront of it all is Penix, who like Williams has also been able to take off several quarters thanks to the Huskies' dominance, while still putting up gaudy numbers. Through five games, Penix leads FBS in passing yards per game (399.8) and per attempt (11. headtopics.com

It's evident how much Colorado relies on Sanders' passing to carry the load offensively -- so far he's averaging over 42 attempts per game (third-highest in the country) -- but watching the Buffs play, it's hard to argue they should be opting for any other strategy. During what was supposed to be a transition year for Deion Sanders, Shedeur's play has carried them to four wins.

"He's just such a difficult player to defend," UCLA's Chip Kelly said of Ward."And he always scrambles to throw. So that means you have to stay in coverage for a really, really long time.

