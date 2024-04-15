The 128th Boston Marathon: Thousands of Runners Gather for Annual Race

The 128th Boston Marathon is being held Monday, bringing tens of thousands of runners to New England for the annual race . The world’s oldest marathon is traditionally held on Patriots’ Day, the third Monday in April. The 26.2-mile course runs from Hopkinton in southern Middlesex County to Copley Square in Boston.Forecasts called for sunshine with temperatures in the mid- and high 50s by the time the field departs.

Boston native Ayla Brown is singing the National Anthem to kick off the 128th Boston Marathon, followed by a flyover.Brown is a morning show host on Country 102.5 FM in Boston.American Emma Bates is hoping to improve on last year's fifth-place finish when she lines up for the Boston Marathon on Monday. She'll also be looking out for potholes.That's because a pothole in Chicago last year left her with an injury that took her out of the Olympic trials.

Two-time defending champion Evans Chebet hopes to be the first runner to win three in a row since 2008. This year's race is also the 10th anniversary of Meb Keflezighi's win in 2014, when he snapped a three-decade American drought the year after the finish line bombing. Hellen Obiri defended her title in the women's race, outsprinting fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi down Boylston Street to win by eight seconds.

