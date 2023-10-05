The 10-year Treasury yield looks priced to cause a recession. But is it time to buy?

Any investors forced to sell beaten-up bonds lately knows the pain associated with higher long-term Treasury yields this year.

When yields rise, bond prices fall, especially on older bonds issued when yields were lower, because who doesn’t want to own basically the same debt, with the same risks, but suddenly at a better...

But if you believe a U.S. recession is coming and inflation will continue to ease, you should also believe the 10-year Treasury yield will fall from its cycle peak to the cycle trough, said Macquarie strategists, in a Thursday client note. headtopics.com

Their chart shows the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y near 4.7% on Thursday and the Federal Reserve’s short-term policy rate at 5.25%-5.5%, as the two rates converge near the highest levels since the fateful summer of 2007.

“When the Fed-funds rate and the 10-year Treasury yield calibrate, that’s when a recession often begins shortly thereafter,” said Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management, in a call with MarketWatch. headtopics.com

From 2004 to 2006, the Fed was steadily raising interest rates to help cool the economy and a blistering housing market. By March 2007, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told Congress the subprime mortgage crisis was “likely to be contained.

