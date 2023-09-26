The 10 most expensive reported home sales in San Jose the week of Sep. 11

A house in San Jose that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in San Jose in the past week. The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier. 10. $2.5 million, single-family house in the 1200 block of Kotenberg Ave.

The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of Kotenberg Ave. in San Jose has been finalized. The price was $2,450,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,560 square feet. The price per square foot was $957. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.9. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 5100 block of Elester Drive

The property in the 5100 block of Elester Drive in San Jose has new owners. The price was $2,525,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot is $2,104. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.8. $2.6 million, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. headtopics.com

Read more:

mercnews »

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 25, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 25, 2023.

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 26, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.7 million for a three-bedroom homeA house built in 1968 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Los Huecos Drive in San Jose was sold on Aug. 28, 2023. The purchase price was $1,651,000. This single-story house …

Details emerge for innovative townhouse-ADU San Jose developmentAn innovative San Jose residential development would blend townhouses with accessory dwelling units and replace most of a prominent retail center.

Karlsson-less San Jose Sharks still have tough decisions to make on defenseHarvard alum Henry Thrun is making a case to be on NHL roster to start the season

Photos: Modest San Jose ‘farm’ listed for first time in 39 years sells for $2.3 millionA multi-unit property that recalls San Jose’s history as a farming community was sold for $2.305 million.

In total, 37 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.2 million. The average price per square foot was $1,050.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $2.5 million, single-family house in the 1200 block of Kotenberg Ave.

The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of Kotenberg Ave. in San Jose has been finalized. The price was $2,450,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,560 square feet. The price per square foot was $957. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.9. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 5100 block of Elester Drive

The property in the 5100 block of Elester Drive in San Jose has new owners. The price was $2,525,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot is $2,104. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.8. $2.6 million, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave.

The property in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. in San Jose has new owners. The price was $2,598,000. The house was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,359 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,912. The house features two bedrooms and one bathrooms.7. $2.7 million, detached house in the 1000 block of White Oak Drive

The 1,716 square-foot single-family residence in the 1000 block of White Oak Drive in San Jose has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $2,720,000, $1,585 per square foot. The house was built in 1964. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.6. $2.9 million, single-family house in the 5100 block of Glentree Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 5100 block of Glentree Court in San Jose. The price was $2,860,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 2,122 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,348. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.5. $2.9 million, single-family residence in the 5700 block of Rudy Drive

The 3,184 square-foot detached house in the 5700 block of Rudy Drive, San Jose, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $2,920,000, $917 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.4. $3.1 million, detached house in the 1100 block of Pine Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence in the 1100 block of Pine Ave., San Jose, has been finalized. The price was $3,059,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 3,463 square feet. The price per square foot was $883. The house features three bedrooms and one bathrooms.3. $3.4 million, single-family home in the 900 block of Dry Creek Road

The sale of the single-family home in the 900 block of Dry Creek Road, San Jose, has been finalized. The price was $3,420,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 4,399 square feet. The price per square foot was $777. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms.2. $3.5 million, single-family residence in the 2200 block of Shibley Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 2200 block of Shibley Ave. in San Jose. The price was $3,545,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,234 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $2,873. The house features three bedrooms and one bathrooms.1. $3.9 million, single-family home in the 5900 block of Mayflower Court

The property in the 5900 block of Mayflower Court in San Jose has new owners. The price was $3,939,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,644 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,490. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.