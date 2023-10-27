The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Oct. 16

In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $828,600. The average price per square foot ended up at $620.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Oct. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.The property in the 20800 block of Hathaway Ave. in Hayward has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 786 square feet. The price per square foot is $827. The house features two bedrooms and one bathrooms.

