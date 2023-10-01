The 10 Best Quotes in 'Young Sheldon,' Ranked

Young Sheldon is a surprisingly wonderful show with several memorable and insightful quotes that audiences will love. 10 "I should let you know, I read a book on Jiu-Jitsu, and I am prepared to throw it at you." - Sheldon In the episode "Jiu-Jitsu, Bubble Wrap, and a Yoo-Hoo," Sheldon becomes bullied by Bobbi Sparks, Billy's younger sister.

Although she seems sweet and innocent, Bobbi is mean and intimidating toward the young genius, who cowers in fear at her presence.

Sheldon is not very good at physical activities or self-defense, yet he uses his knowledge and wit to get out of trouble. This quote shows Sheldon's courage, humor, and lack of common sense. He could easily overpower Bobbi, but his inability to respond physically showcases his unique way of reacting to things that frighten him.

This quote shows Missy's maturity and kindness, her simplicity and pragmatism. She acknowledges her brother's quirks but is still willing to stand by him. Missy is often at the center of Young Sheldon'sfunniest episodes, but her emotional intelligence makes her one of the show's most sympathetic figures, and this quote proves it. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Live Venue (Large)Best Live Venue (Large): Toyota Center “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow,” Fleetwood Mac sang near the end of its October 6, 2003 show at Toyota Center, the first event ever held in the downtown arena. The venue heeded the band’s sage advice. In nearly 18 years’ worth of tomorrows, the...

SoCal legal program gives young offenders 2nd chance, sets them up for success without stigmaThe Young Adult Court isn't about punishment - it's about rescuing young people from a lifetime of repeat offenses after stumbling into the legal system as a young adult.

College Football Cincinnati vs Brigham Young Box ScoreCincinnati Bearcats vs Brigham Young Cougars College Football game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

Neil Young Is Still Off Spotify — Here’s What It’s Costing HimYoung’s on-demand audio streams are down a third since he left Spotify, which means he’s missing out on about $16,000 in royalties each month.

Man ordered to stand trial in slaying of a young couple and toddler in Normal HeightsSergio Lopez Contreras, who was recently extradited from Mexico, is accused in the Sept. 4, 2000, shootings that were allegedly sparked by a drug money debt

Woman, 2 young children killed in murder-suicide in Alabama, sheriff saysA south Alabama sheriff says a woman drowned her two children before taking her own life. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says the bodies of the three were found Thursday at their home in Semmes.