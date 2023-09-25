From Coal Miner's Daughter to Nashville, these are the 10 best movies about country music. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dramas like Nashville and Crazy Heart and iconic biopics such as Walk the Line and Coal Miner's Daughter are among the most insightful looks into country music.

These 10 movies will leave country fans satisfied and might even inspire non-fans to give the traditional music genre a chance.

10 'Wild Rose' (2018) After serving time behind bars, single mother of two Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) tries to get her life back on track while pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star. Despite her struggles and hardship, she finally gets a break when she travels to Nashville, Tennessee, and embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover her true voice.

Wild Rose is an underrated British musical drama directed by Tom Harper, who is best known for his work on the popular period crime series Peaky Blinders. Some critics found Wild Rose to have a similar story toA Star is Born, but aside from the comparison, they still found the movie entertaining and praised Buckley for her performance.

9 'Country Strong' (2010) When country music superstar Kelly Canter (Gwyneth Paltrow) checks into rehab, she meets an employee, Beau Hutton (Garrett Hedlund), a talented musician. Canter decides to include Hutton in her comeback tour organized by her husband and manager, James (Tim McGraw). James also adds his own up-and-coming musician, Chiles (Leighton Meester), but when they hit the road, personal demons and hidden romances arise and threaten to destroy everything.

Country Strong doesn't have the strongest screenplay and features several clichés. Aside from the minor bumps in the script, the entire cast received positive reviews, especially Paltrow, who sings with genuine conviction and heart. Despite the divisive critical reception, Country Strong earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

8 'Tender Mercies' (1983) The great Robert Duvall plays struggling country singer Mac Sledge in the 1983 drama Tender Mercies. Forced to work at a motel run by kind-hearted widow Rosa Lee (Tess Harper), Sledge falls in love with her and forms an unexpected bond with her son before an unexpected opportunity threatens his newfound happiness.

Tender Mercies is an American drama that centers around the negative aftermath of stardom and the importance of love and redemption. Duvall had previously worked with screenwriter Horton Foote in 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird, where Duvall appeared as the elusive Boo Radley. Tender Mercies earned several Oscar nominations and won Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Duvall's performance.

7 'Nashville' (1975) When a 1976 U.S. Presidential candidate organizes a fundraising concert in Nashville, Tennessee, the lives of several individuals involved in the ever-growing country and gospel music scene become intertwined. As the musicians prepare for the upcoming event, each is faced with personal obstacles and troubles that could alter their lives and careers forever.The insightful film Nashville features an ensemble cast including Ned Beatty, Lily Tomlin, Geraldine Chaplin and Jeff Goldblum.Nashville is noted for its range of characters and storylines that give audiences an authentic look into the musical landscape of its titular city, known as the world's capital of country music. The movie earned various nominations and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

6 'Crazy Heart' (2009) Otis "Bad" Blake (Jeff Bridges) is a former country music star and struggling alcoholic playing small-town venues and dive bars. When he meets young journalist Jean (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Blake tries to turn his life around and salvage his relationship with his estranged son and those he wronged in the past.

Crazy Heart is based on the 1987 novel by Thomas Cobb, which was inspired by the life of country singer Hank Thompson. Bridges gives a heart-wrenching performance that earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2010. Crazy Heart also won the Oscar for Best Original Song, 'The Weary Kind,' written by Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett.

5 'Coal Miner's Daughter' (1980) Sissy Spacek plays Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter. The film chronicles Lynn's journey to stardom, featuring her early life in the poverty-stricken town of Butcher Hollow in Kentucky, her marriage and motherhood by age 19, and her eventual success and rise as the First Lady of Country.

Based on Lynn's 1976 biography of the same name by George Vecsey, Coal Miner's Daughter co-stars Tommy Lee Jones, Beverly D'Angelo, and William Sanderson. The film received praise as one of the best movies of the year, earning seven Oscar nominations and winning Best Actress for Spacek's showstopping performance.

4 'George & Tammy' (2022) By 1967, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastin) had some minor success as a country singer. However, opening for country music star George Jones (Michael Shannon) turns her life upside down as she finds herself falling in love with the troubled but kind musician. As Wynette and Jones begin performing as a duo, their relationship and careers are tested by jealousy, greed, and success.George & Tammy chronicles the couples' tumultuous but loving relationship, navigating their complex careers through the cut-throat industry. George & Tammy received rave reviews for its lead actors' performances, with Chastin winning the Screen Actor's Guild Award and receiving Emmy nominations alongside Shannon.

3 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000) In Mississippi, three convicts - Pete (John Turturro), Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson), and Ulysses (George Clooney) - escape from prison to find a hidden treasure before the law catches up to them. Along the way, they meet a young guitar player; in need of money, they record a song with the musician at a local radio station, becoming an overnight hit.

Loosely based on Homer's The Odyssey, O Brother, Where Art Thou? features primarily traditional period folk music. Even though the movie centers around the trio's hilarious antics, their brief musical run is their saving grace, leading them to an unforeseen fortune worth more than all the gold and silver in the world. The Coen Brothers excel in crime and comedy, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? features healthy doses of both genres.

2 'Walk the Line' (2005) Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) is one of country music's biggest stars, gaining notoriety for his bad boy image and controversial personal life. When the married Cash begins performing with country singer June Carter (Reese Witherspoon), sparks fly, but their forbidden romance sends Cash spiraling into trouble and substance abuse, which threatens to destroy him.

Walk the Line is one of the best biopics of all time, revealing Cash's complex but endearing persona and drawing from his autobiographies from 1975 to 1997. Walk the Line received several Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Costume Design, and won Best Actress for Witherspoon's captivating performance.

1 'Honkytonk Man' (1982) Set during the Great Depression, Honkytonk Man follows country musician Red Stovall (Clint Eastwood), who suffers from tuberculous. When he's given the opportunity to make it big and perform at the Grand Ole Opry, he sets off with his nephew (Kyle Eastwood) for the audition. Despite his poor health, the talent scouts are impressed with Stovall, but he learns he only has a few days left to live.

Produced and directed by Eastwood, Honkytonk Man is a Western dramedy loosely based on the life of American singer and songwriter Jimmie Rodgers. Even though Honkytonk Man was a financial bust at the box office, critics and audiences still praised the film for its sweet, whimsical tone and heartfelt story that showcased Eastwood's natural talent as a musician.

