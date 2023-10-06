The 10 Best Eczema Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Lacey is a professional writer living in Southern California. She specializes in fitness, nutrition and various health topics. She not only has a passion for healthy living, but she also practices what she preaches with her longtime vegan diet. Her work has been featured in Health, Simply Recipes, VeryWell Fit, and more.
“This product contains ceramides that help restore a broken skin barrier, allowing the skin to retain moisture,” explains Aanand Geria, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Geria Dermatology in Rutherford, New Jersey. “It also contains colloidal oatmeal and hyaluronic acid, which helps to instantly relieve symptoms such as dry, itchy skin by intensely moisturizing the rash.
The formula is accepted by the National Eczema Association and contains intense moisturizers like shea butter and sunflower seed oil. The instantly soothing properties of this cream come from a 2% concentration of colloidal oatmeal, which gets a thumbs up from the dermatologists we spoke to. headtopics.com
“This Vaseline eczema cream contains petrolatum and shea butter, which are intensely hydrating and can repair chapped skin associated with eczema flares,” explains Claire Wolinsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in New York City and Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.
“This intensive balm acts as a barrier, making the skin feel soft and protected,” Dr. Geria says. “Containing zinc, this product helps minimize the appearance of redness and dry spots. It’s an overall great choice for eczema because it restores skin comfort. headtopics.com
Our tester, who gets minor flare-ups of eczema from dry climate and frequent handwashing, found this lotion effective at getting rid of dryness and red bumps. “This cream really did the trick,” our tester said. “It definitely worked.
NFL Week 5 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, PredictionsOur experts have ATS and over/under picks for the five biggest games of the week, including the Cowboys-49ers showdown on Sunday night.