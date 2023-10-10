That Time 'The Simpsons' Spoofed 'Frasier,' and Kelsey Grammer Helped

The Big Picture In addition to having added "D'OH!" to the vernacular and an eerie penchant for predictions, the cultural icon that is The Simpsons has spoofed a countless number of films and television shows over the course of its long history. The Dallas-inspired two-parter "Who Shot Mr.

What Happens in 'The Simpsons' Episode, “Brother From Another Series”? Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) is performing live from Springfield Prison (a send-up of Johnny Cash within a send-up), where he runs into Sideshow Bob.

Bart, fully convinced that Bob is the still murderous fiend he's always been, trails him everywhere, even tracking him down to, and ending prematurely, his date with Mrs. Krabappel (Marcia Wallace). headtopics.com

What really sets "Brother from Another Series" apart, though, is that banter between the brothers. It's an element of Frasier that puts the reboot at a disadvantage going in, with Hyde Pierce not reprising the character of Niles. It's two intellectuals speaking in a language that only the other really understands, and the two actors make it seamless, and natural.

In that one simple exchange, Cecil and Bob mirror the dynamic of Frasier and Niles to perfection, and it carries through the entire episode. The fight over the bunk bed at the end of the episode, too, is classic Frasier, two brothers who have no idea how to fight trying to fight one another. headtopics.com

