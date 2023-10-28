That’s So Vintage - PoPville

Union Market District is hosting the third That’s So Vintage market on Nov 18 from 10-4. The last two have brought anywhere from 1,000-3,000 people to the Union Market district.

Now for the first time, this event is taking place at Dock 5, which means almost double the vendors There will be a number of DC vintage heavy hitters, as well as visiting shops from Richmond, Leesburg, and Baltimore. Each vendor has been chosen for their speciality, whether that’s mid-century barware, size-inclusive vintage, rare t-shirts, vintage leather, etc.

