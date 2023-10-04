That blaring noise you heard? It was a test of the federal government's emergency alert system

A National Alert test is seen on a cellphone, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Washington. The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system that's designed to allow the president to speak to the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency via specific outlets such as radio and television.
The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system that's designed to allow the president to speak to the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency via specific outlets such as radio and television. And Wireless Emergency Alerts are short messages — 360 characters or less — that go to mobile phones to alert their owner to important information.
While these types of alerts are frequently used in targeted areas to alert people in the area to thing like tornadoes, Wednesday's test was done across the country. The test started at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Wireless phone customers in the United States whose phones were on got a message saying: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The incoming message also made a loud noise.The test is conducted over a 30-minute window, although mobile phone owners should only get the message once. headtopics.com
The message also went to people watching broadcast or cable television or listening to the radio. That messages said: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.