Thanksgiving Travelers Expected to Reach 55.4 Million, AAA Says

Getting a big holiday meal on the table can be stressful for the cook (see “The Bear,” Season two, Episode six.) But for guests, just getting to the table also can be difficult, and there’s no Butterball hotline for harried travelers.is expected to reach 55.4 million this week, a slight increase over last year, according to AAA projections.EARLY BIRDS GET THE OPEN ROADSMost travelers — more than 49 million — are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Traffic is anticipated to peak on Wednesday, the day before the holiday. The worst time to be on the road will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day, according to INRIX, a transportation data and insights provider. Not only will traffic jams slow you down, they can result in crashes caused by distracted drivers, said Megan Jones, senior actuary at Arity, another company that analyzes mobility data. “When traffic is moving at a more steady pace and you don’t have as much of that stop and go, folks are less inclined to pick up their phones,” she sai





Avian Influenza Outbreak Not Expected to Disrupt Thanksgiving Turkey PricesAvian influenza is not expected to disrupt Thanksgiving turkey prices and stock this year, a Texas A&M poultry scientist says.

Millions of Americans Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving Despite PandemicAAA forecasts that 55.4 million people, including more than 49 million Americans driving, will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. This makes it the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period in over two decades.

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Expected at AirportsAAA forecasts predict that Thanksgiving will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel since 2005. Here are some products that can save you money, time, and make your travel more comfortable.

Thanksgiving Travel: Record Year ExpectedMore people travel for Thanksgiving than any other U.S. holiday, and they get on the road or board planes starting nearly a week ahead of time. Friday — Nov. 17 this year — is generally regarded as the start of the holiday travel season, which stretches to the Tuesday following the holiday, Nov. 28 this year. It's already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration saw seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, said Administrator David Pekoske. The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the period, according to a news release, noting the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. And don't expect a reprieve on the roads — most Americans will get to their holiday destination by automobile. More than 55 million people are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and more than 49 million of them will drive, according to AAA

