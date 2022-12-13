Thanksgiving Meal Prices Expected to be Lower This Year

With prices down on everything from frozen turkeys to dinner rolls and cranberries, shopping for a Thanksgiving holiday meal isn’t expected to break the bank this year. “Traditionally, the turkey is the most expensive item on the Thanksgiving dinner table,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation in a statement.
“Turkey prices have fallen thanks to a sharp reduction in cases of avian influenza, which have allowed production to increase in time for the holiday.” This year, a 16-pound frozen whole turkey will account for 45% of the cost of putting together a meal, a 5.6% decrease from 2022, according to the AFBF. The federation said that people who had not yet purchased a turkey can find savings in the days leading up to the holiday, especially as grocery stores look to get rid of their supply. “While shoppers will see a slight improvement in the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, high inflation continues to hammer families across the country, including the nation’s farmers,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall in a statemen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »