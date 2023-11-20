Thanksgiving Horror Movies: The Scariest Films Set on Turkey Day

While Eli Roth’s new horror film, Thanksgiving, is a huge success, it's far from the first scary movie centered on the titular holiday. It's true that Thanksgiving is not typically associated with fear or fright. Halloween is an entire holiday devoted to all things spooky and dark. On the other end of the spectrum, Christmas is so famously family-friendly that Christmas horror movies subvert the holiday’s seemingly harmless reputation.

Thanksgiving doesn't have so much relevance to the horror genre. That said, there are a few choice Thanksgiving horror movies, and some of them are surprisingly solid. While the least scary horror movies set around Turkey Day are charmingly comedic, the scariest of the holiday’s cinematic offerings include a grisly parable about colonialism, two intense home invasion thrillers, and Eli Roth’s 2023 Thanksgiving slasher movie based on his fake Grindhouse traile





screenrant » / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Does Turkey Make You Sleepy? Here's What To Know About TryptophanIf Thanksgiving turkey makes you sleepy, it might be the tryptophan in turkey, or maybe not.

Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »

New DiGiorno Thanksgiving pizza packs all the turkey day flavorsThe limited-time creation is made with traditional holiday flavors and toppings.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

DiGiorno Debuts ‘Thanksgiving Pizza’ Topped with Turkey Day FlavorsWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Thanksgiving football: Which NFL games are on TV on Turkey Day?Every year the NFL plays several games on Thanksgiving. Which teams are playing this season and who is performing at the halftime shows?

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »

The day I went turkey hunting with Bobby Knight is a day I’ll never forgetPeople often form opinions of people because of what they see of them in the media. Hunting turkeys once in south Alabama with the late Bobby Knight, it gave me yet another example of those assumptions sometimes just don't hold up to be true.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Eli Roth's Long-Awaited 'Thanksgiving' Slasher Movie Finally Hits TheatersAfter 16 years of discussion and development, Eli Roth's holiday slasher movie 'Thanksgiving' is finally hitting theaters. However, while Roth's enthusiasm is evident, the underbaked script proves that there can be too much of a good thing.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »