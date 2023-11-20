Thanksgiving Horror Movies: The Scariest Films Set on Turkey Day

While Eli Roth’s new horror film, Thanksgiving, is a huge success, it's far from the first scary movie centered on the titular holiday. It's true that Thanksgiving is not typically associated with fear or fright. Halloween is an entire holiday devoted to all things spooky and dark. On the other end of the spectrum, Christmas is so famously family-friendly that Christmas horror movies subvert the holiday’s seemingly harmless reputation.
Thanksgiving doesn't have so much relevance to the horror genre. That said, there are a few choice Thanksgiving horror movies, and some of them are surprisingly solid. While the least scary horror movies set around Turkey Day are charmingly comedic, the scariest of the holiday’s cinematic offerings include a grisly parable about colonialism, two intense home invasion thrillers, and Eli Roth’s 2023 Thanksgiving slasher movie based on his fake Grindhouse traile
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Thanksgiving football: Which NFL games are on TV on Turkey Day?Every year the NFL plays several games on Thanksgiving. Which teams are playing this season and who is performing at the halftime shows?
Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »