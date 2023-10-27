Thanks to Taylor Swift tour, movie pop superstar now a billionaire, report says

has another accolade to add to her lengthy resume this year: America's favorite pop star is now a billionaire, according to aThe outlet, which runs the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said Swift's total net worth is now at $1.1 billion, thanks to a record-breaking Eras tour that helped boost the U.S. economy this summer.
Bloomberg said Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performance. Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, previously told CNN that "Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour is rewriting the playbook of entertainment economics."Swift has dominated not only Super Bowl-sized arenas, but local movie theaters as well.
It brought a boost to the economy in its many stops through North American cities - the final six nights of Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Los Angeles were estimated to bring $320 million to the city, according to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy. headtopics.com
She's even putting the NFL on the map - at least for those who already weren't tuning in to Sunday Night Football. News that the star was rumored to be attending an Oct. 1 game to see Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has sent ticket prices soaring more than 40% - from $83 to $119 - according to TickPick, an online marketplace.
The singer became a cultural phenomenon, adding to her economic influence. In cities where Swift performed, ridership on public transit spiked and hotel occupancy skyrocketed. Santa Clara, the tech-rich city located in Northern California, briefly became "Swiftie Clara." In Seattle, dancing Swifties caused seismic activity that one seismologist said was equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. headtopics.com
The star is adding another album rerelease on Friday - "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which earned a total of 10 Grammy nominations at the time it was released.Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings. She has since released "Taylor's Version" albums for "Red," "Speak Now" and "Fearless.