Thairo Estrada's Double Gives Giants Win in Home Opener

Thairo Estrada doubled home Matt Chapman for the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants gave new manager Bob Melvin a win in their home opener against his former franchise by beating the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Friday. Standing on second base, Estrada threw his arms into the air and pumped his arm when Chapman slid safely into home and beat the throw. It was Estrada's second career game-winning RBI and first since Aug. 14, 2022, against the Pirates.

Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) replaced Wandy Peralta and plunked Chapman. Estrada then hit an 0-1 fastball into left-center.Camilo Doval (1-0) worked out of a jam for the win. He allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Jake Cronenworth, who advanced on a passed ball before Manny Machado walked. But Doval escaped by striking out Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar.Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead single in the third inning but Chapman evened the game at 2-all with an RBI groundout in the sixt

Thairo Estrada Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants Bob Melvin San Diego Padres Baseball

