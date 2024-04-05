Thailand's Songkran Festival: More Than Just a Water Fight

On the surface, Thailand ’s annual Songkran festival appears to be just one great big water fight . Every April, people young and old take to the streets all over the country, armed with plastic guns and water buckets, and engage in hours-long battles from morning till dusk. And while that’s certainly the most famous aspect of the celebrations, Songkran is filled with unique cultural traditions , making it an excellent time for travelers to visit.
What exactly is Songkran? Songkran marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year and is usually celebrated from April 13-15, though some cities stretch out the fun a few extra days. Taking place at the height of the Thai summer, it’s a time to take a break from work and hit the road, with many people journeying hundreds of kilometers to their hometowns to reconnect with family and friends. The word “Songkran” is said to have derived from ancient Sanskrit, used to describe the monthly movement within the zodia
