Thai, Filipino workers filling labor gap in Israel get caught up in war

A Thai overseas worker, left, who was evacuated from Israel, meets with a relative on his arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The first Thai nationals evacuated since the latest war between Israel and Hamas returned home Thursday.

Farm laborers from Thailand seek work in more developed countries where there is a shortage of semi-skilled labor — at wages considerably higher than they can earn at home. About 30,000 Thais are working in Israel, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry, and about 5,000 of them live in the southern area near the border with Gaza.

“I thought it was a rock but it went through. So I hit the truck and told the driver to drive away,” he said. He added that he was one of four people in the vehicle who suffered injuries that day. He was one of the two returnees who had to use a wheelchair. headtopics.com

“We need a Plan B to take out as many people as possible,” said Defense Minister Suthin Klangsaeng. “We will use military aircraft to evacuate people from the high-risk area to a third country, such as (the United Arab Emirates).

Working under a government-to-government agreement, the 38-year-old has been farming tomatoes and cauliflower for the past four years in the southern Israeli town of Mivtahim, less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) away from Israel’s border with Gaza. headtopics.com

Chatree was using a toilet at the farm where he works with other foreign laborers when he suddenly heard gunshots. Vibhavadi, originally from Nong Bua Lamphu province in Thailand’s northeast, works as an interpreter in a legal office whose cases mostly involve resolving disputes between Thai workers and their employers.

