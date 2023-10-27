TFD controls apartment fire on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire at a second-story apartment.Engine 9 was first on the scene at 12:39 and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the second-story apartment."The affected apartment was very full, and if not for a quick stop by our Eastside crews, this fire could have easily spread and damaged multiple units," the TFD said in an X post.

A male resident tried to re-enter the apartment and was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and feet. "You should never, under any circumstances, try to go back inside a building on fire," the TFD Tweeted.Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.

