Texas woman pepper sprays ride-share driver, steals his wallet for refusing to go through drive-thru: police

A ride-share driver in Houston told police that a customer pepper sprayed him and stole his wallet after he refused to take her through a drive-thru. Police in Houston are searching for a woman who pepper-sprayed a rideshare driver and stole his wallet after he refused to take her through a fast-food drive-thru, authorities said.

A Texas woman is wanted in Houston after authorities say she pepper sprayed and robbed her ride-share driver over his refusal to take her through adrive-thru earlier this month. Surveillance footage from Sept. 6 shows the female suspect and the driver standing outside a car in a parking lot when the woman appears to suddenly pepper spray the man in his face.

The driver told officers that he works for a ride-share company and had picked up the woman in the 5500 block of Griggs Road, thesaid. When he dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant in the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway, he said the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru. headtopics.com

Police said the suspect pepper sprayed the victim in his face.hit him in the headThe driver then told the woman to get out of his car, but she refused, according to police. He said that he walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle and forced her out.

