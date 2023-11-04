Texas Woman on Trial for Killing Cyclist Rival

A woman in Texas is on trial for killing a promising, world-class cyclist who she thought was a rival for her boyfriend's attention. The boyfriend, Colin Strickland, testified on the third day of the murder trial, revealing his past relationships with both the accused, Kaitlin Armstrong, and the victim. Strickland stated that he had a more friendship-like relationship with the victim and had dated Armstrong off and on for two-and-a-half years. The trial is ongoing.

United States Headlines Read more: WSYX6 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVERS: Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Line MovementTexas Christian Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Source: Covers | Read more »

COVERS: Texas Christian vs Texas Tech Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on November 02, 2023Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Source: Covers | Read more »

KENS5: 3 North Texas school districts cancel Friday classes for Texas Rangers paradeThe Texas Rangers just won the first World Series title in the franchise's 62-year history!

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

AP: No. 15 Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in season openerThe No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in the season opener. The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

Source: AP | Read more »

COVERS: College Football Texas Christian vs Texas Tech Box ScoreTexas Christian Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders College Football game box score for Nov 02, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more »

NBCDFW: Texas Rangers to arrive home from World Series on Thursday afternoonThe Texas Rangers will arrive back in North Texas from Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »