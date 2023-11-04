Texas Woman Explains Viral Meltdown on American Airlines Flight

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas woman who went viral for her outburst on a commercial flight, has finally set the record straight on what she saw that led her to leave the plane distraught on July 2. While speaking on Barstool Sports’ 'Pardon My Take' podcast Friday, Gomas explained what really happened that led to her viral meltdown on an American Airlines flight before take off, revealing that it was her reaction to an 'altercation' with a fellow passenger that 'spiraled out of control

.' The clip of the incident that took the internet by storm this summer depicted a distraught Gomas walking down the center aisle of the plane before turning to flight attendants and other passengers and stating, 'I don’t give two f---s, but I am telling you right now, that motherf----- back there is not real.' TEXAS WOMAN SNEAKED THROUGH SECURITY AFTER AMERICAN AIRLINES MELTDOWN: POLICE DOCS She took to social media in August to apologize for the outburst. But the cryptic quote from Gomas had gone unexplained until now, prompting many on social media to speculate for months about what she really saw, with theories spanning from the mundane to the paranormal. Finally, on Friday, the Dallas marketing executive told podcast co-hosts 'Big Cat' & 'PFT Commenter' she was reacting to an argument with another passenger and hadn’t revealed the truth for months because she found the situation 'cringe' and 'mortifying

