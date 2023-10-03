Texas wedding officiant arrested after accidentally shooting grandson during wedding ceremony

Florida boy, 11, accused of shooting 2 Pop Warner football teammatestook an unexpected turn when the wedding efficient accidentally shot his grandson in the shoulder after attempting to get wedding attendees to pay attention., had traveled to Nebraska to officiate a wedding Friday. During the ceremony, Gardner was carrying a Pietta model 1860 snub nose revolver and decided to fire a"blank" round from the handgun into the air to gather the attention of the wedding guests.

Wedding guests immediately called local police and first responders began to treat the boy, who had a deep laceration in the left shoulder. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said that an initial investigation in Gardner's revolver revealed homemade"blank" rounds, consisting of black powder and glue, in the cylinder. They also found a discharged .45 Colt casing chambered in the revolver.

On Monday, Gardner turned himself in at the Adult Correctional Facility. Authorities said he is facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

"Just another example that playing with firearms, no matter what, even if they’re blanks, bad things can certainly happen," Houchin said in a statement to FOX Television Stations."We do not believe Michael intended to hurt his grandchild, but the act was not very smart."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

