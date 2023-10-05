Texas urges US appeals court to allow Rio Grande barrier

Three judges on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the state's appeal ofrequiring the string of buoys installed in July be moved to an embankment on the Texas side of the river, which forms a border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The judge had said concrete anchors weighing up to 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) used to secure the buoys could damage boats and other vessels. The 5th Circuit last monthThe Biden administration has faced repeated criticisms from Texas and other Republican-led states over its immigration and border policies.

At Thursday's arguments, Lanora Pettit, a lawyer for the state, told the 5th Circuit panel that the portion of the Rio Grande where the barrier was placed is not navigable, so federal law does not bar Texas from installing the barrier. headtopics.com

The river is as low as 18 inches deep in that area, and there is little history of commercial use of the waterway, she said. Pettit also said that a structure placed in a river must be permanent to qualify as an unlawful obstruction under U.S. law. The buoys are not permanent because they can be removed at any time, she said.

Michael Gray, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice countered that small federal government watercraft, kayaks and ferries all operate in the area. He pointed to cases in which house boats and a schooner were found to be obstructions. headtopics.com

