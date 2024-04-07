Texas Urged to Establish Firefighting Aircraft Division

Texas ’ top emergency manager suggests establishing a firefighting aircraft division after a series of wildfires raised doubts about the state's ability to handle such catastrophes. The chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management , Nim Kidd, expressed the need to control their own destiny during a meeting in Pampa .

The town, located in Gray County, is closer to Oklahoma than the Texas Capitol.

