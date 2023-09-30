Texas UIL says it's investigating after video shows HS ref ripping helmet off player

The incident occurred Friday in a game between Whitney and Dallas Madison at Seagoville Stadium in Dallas.
A video from an account identified as Karla Haynes, whose bio says she is the wife of Whitney head coach and athletic director David Haynes Jr., shows a Whitney linebacker bumping into the referee twice. The referee responds to the second bump by grabbing the player, whom Haynes says is her son, by the facemask and ripping his helmet off.
The referee throws a flag after the play, at which point Haynes said he ejected her son.