Texas UIL says it's investigating after video shows HS ref ripping helmet off player

The incident occurred Friday in a game between Whitney and Dallas Madison at Seagoville Stadium in Dallas.

A video from an account identified as Karla Haynes, whose bio says she is the wife of Whitney head coach and athletic director David Haynes Jr., shows a Whitney linebacker bumping into the referee twice. The referee responds to the second bump by grabbing the player, whom Haynes says is her son, by the facemask and ripping his helmet off.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

San Antonio group hopes to register 1200 young, minority voters ahead of upcoming electionsMove Texas, organized in 2013 at the University of Texas San Antonio by a group of students, says one in three Texas voters are young people.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson’s Former Assistant Is Murdered in TexasUniversity of Texas Police arrested her husband 200 miles from the crime scene.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

Texas Auto Show revs up for another run at State Fair of TexasLast year, approximately 90% of fairgoers and 2.16 million people visited the auto show, according to the fair’s annual report.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

Texas Auto Show revs up for another run at State Fair of TexasEither way, the Texas Auto Show is again one of the featured attractions at the State Fair of Texas, which starts Friday. The auto show has been a staple of the fair since 1913.

The incident occurred Friday in a game between Whitney and Dallas Madison at Seagoville Stadium in Dallas.

A video from an account identified as Karla Haynes, whose bio says she is the wife of Whitney head coach and athletic director David Haynes Jr., shows a Whitney linebacker bumping into the referee twice. The referee responds to the second bump by grabbing the player, whom Haynes says is her son, by the facemask and ripping his helmet off.

The referee throws a flag after the play, at which point Haynes said he ejected her son.