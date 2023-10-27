Texas troops deployed to Middle East in support of U.S. efforts

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — In a recent statement from the U.S. Department of Defense, it has been confirmed thatsoldiers are being deployed to the Middle East as part of the ongoing efforts to support Israel's defense needs in the face of conflicts with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Approximately 900 U.S. troops are in the process of deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. This deployment includes units that were previously on prepare-to-deploy status and are now deploying from the continental United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the units from Fort Cavazos, along with others from Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Liberty, North Carolina, include terminal high-altitude area defense batteries, Patriot batteries, Avenger batteries, and associated air defense headquarters elements.

