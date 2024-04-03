Texas Tech Ends Spring Practice for Quarterback Behren Morton

Texas Tech is ending spring practice for quarterback Behren Morton, who was limited by a shoulder injury last season and has already been named the 2024 starter. Coach Joey McGuire said Wednesday the decision to shut down Morton was made in the interest of the junior’s health, and that he would resume football activities this summer. Morton was a full participant in Texas Tech’s first six spring practices through Friday.

He threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Raiders' first spring scrimmage. The rest of the spring will be focused on finding Morton's backup. Redshirt freshman Jake Strong, who appeared in three games and started against BYU last season, is in the mix along with freshman Will Hammond and Cameran Brown, a sophomore transfer from West Georgia. "As I've said for the past several months, we have got to develop depth this spring, including at the quarterback position," McGuire said.

