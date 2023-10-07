The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

A year after a four-touchdown loss at home against the Bears, Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1 Big 12) took the lead for good when Morton threw a 13-yard TD to Coy Eakin on its first drive. Morton completed 19 of 26 passes, including scoring strikes of 16 and 18 yards to Baylor Cupp on his only catches of the night.

Brooks and Morton both had TD runs in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Brooks, whose 18-yard score made it 32-11.No. 16 Mississippi scores 10 points in fourth quarter to rally for 27-20 win over ArkansasBlake Shapen was 22-for-38 passing for 324 yards with a 71-yard touchdown to Monaray Baldwin in the fourth quarter for the Bears. headtopics.com

Baylor: A week after the Bears had a school-record comeback, rallying from 35-7 deficit late in the third quarter to stun UCF 36-35, they once again stumbled out of the gate and trailed 17-3 at halftime. Baylor has been outscored 111-32 in the first half of its five games against FBS opponents.

Abbott touts state’s business acumen at North Texas tech summitBreaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.

Walbruch rallies No. 7 BYU to 2-2 draw with league-leading Texas TechJamie Shepherd and Ellie Walbruch each scored a goal Thursday night as No. 7 BYU drew for the third-straight home match, 2-2 with Texas Tech.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Defenses Stand Tall in TexasCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Texas To-Do List: Insider Tips for the State Fair of TexasWith so much to do, so much to see, so much to eat, the State Fair of Texas can be overwhelming to even the most veteran fair goers. Here are a few tips on how you can find the best the State Fair has to offer without breaking the bank.

Texas Eats: 2023 State Fair of Texas, Haunted Restaurants and Massive Chicken-Fried SteaksDavid Elder kicks off the spooky season with a tour of the historically haunted Menger Hotel

