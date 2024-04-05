Texas Supreme Court Justice Faces Questions About Impartiality

Texas Supreme Court Justice John Devine is facing questions about his impartiality after implying that Democrats plan to cheat against Donald Trump in the 2024 election . Devine made these remarks at a Texas Tea Party Republican Women's Christmas event.

He questioned whether Democrats would allow Trump to be president again and suggested they would not suddenly become honest. Devine has a history of controversial actions, including fighting to have the Ten Commandments posted in his courtroom.

