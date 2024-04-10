Texas Students Used as Test Subjects for AI-Powered Scoring System

Students in Texas taking their state-mandated exams this week are being used as guinea pigs for a new artificial intelligence-powered scoring system set to replace a majority of human graders in the region.

The Texas Tribune reports an “automated scoring engine” that utilizes natural language processing — the technology that enables chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to understand and communicate with users — is being rolled out by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to grade open-ended questions on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams. The agency is expecting the system to save $15–20 million per year by reducing the need for temporary human scorers, with plans to hire under 2,000 graders this year compared to the 6,000 required in 2023. '“We wanted to keep as many constructed open-ended responses as we can, but they take an incredible amount of time to score.”' The STAAR exams, which test students between the third and eighth grades on their understanding of the core curriculum, were redesigned last year to include fewer multiple-choice questions. It now contains up to seven times more open-ended questions, with TEA director of student assessment Jose Rios saying the agency “wanted to keep as many constructed open-ended responses as we can, but they take an incredible amount of time to scor

