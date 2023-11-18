Texas State Board of Education Approves Science Textbooks with Climate Change Material

The Texas State Board of Education has approved five eighth grade science textbooks that will include material on climate change . However, they rejected seven other textbooks that either included policy solutions for climate change or were produced by a company with an ESG policy. Some textbooks were also rejected due to lower scores on adherence to the state's curriculum standards .





