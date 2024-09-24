Texas Senate Race Heats Up, Raising Concerns For Republicans

The race between Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, and Rep. Colin Allred , D-Texas, for Senate in Texas is heating up, something one expert believes should serve as a warning to Republicans in the dependably red state. 'Texas is an interesting political environment and will become a bellwether within the next decade,' Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, told Fox News Digital.

While the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Cruz with a five-point lead in the race, there are some troubling signs for the Republican incumbent, including recent polls that show Cruz with a lead close to within the margin of error. Allred has looked to capitalize on the momentum, taking to social media to highlight a Morning Consult poll that showed him with a slim lead in the race. 'For the first time in this race, a new poll has us leading Ted Cruz by 1 point.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. Some polls leading up to Cruz’s 2018 Senate race with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, showed a similarly close race, though Cruz was able to hold off the Democratic challenger by under three percentage points. But that close win was also a stark departure from Cruz’s 2012 victory, when he easily topped former Texas Democratic state Rep. Paul Sadler by nearly 16 percentage points.

Texas will stay red this November and Ted Cruz will win re-election,' Keady said. 'But Republicans should not take the threat of losing this state lightly. As the Republican Party makes a play for blue states, Democrats are going to start making a play for red states… to hold these seats, Republicans will have to stay disciplined on messaging and prioritize candidate recruitment.' The Cruz campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Request for comment.

